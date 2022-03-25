Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] fell -13.56% so far this year. What now?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MFH] jumped around 0.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.74 at the close of the session, up 30.48%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq trading symbol: MFH) today announced its unaudited financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock is now -13.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFH Stock saw the intraday high of $3.06 and lowest of $2.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.30, which means current price is +69.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 186.45K shares, MFH reached a trading volume of 14775304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 223.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has MFH stock performed recently?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.31. With this latest performance, MFH shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.76 and a Gross Margin at +89.59. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.45.

Return on Total Capital for MFH is now -8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] managed to generate an average of -$75,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Insider trade positions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]

5 institutional holders increased their position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MFH] by around 32,544 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 110,470 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 79,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,215 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 86,457 shares during the same period.