Market cap of The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] reaches 56.86M – now what?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VGFC] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.49 during the day while it closed the day at $0.48. The company report on March 16, 2022 that The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

“As a result of the supply chain environment, we undertook certain stock safety measures to protect against stock outages,” stated Mitchell Scott, CEO, and founder of VERY GOOD. “This, in conjunction with retailer reset timing delays, has resulted in inventory being at levels that require us to lower production at some of our locations. This decision was made after a long and careful review of our options and will impact some of our production team members. We are thankful for their contributions.”.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock has also gained 21.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VGFC stock has declined by -41.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.98% and lost -34.85% year-on date.

The market cap for VGFC stock reached $56.86 million, with 118.47 million shares outstanding and 105.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.97K shares, VGFC reached a trading volume of 4573879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Very Good Food Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.58. With this latest performance, VGFC shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5637, while it was recorded at 0.4234 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6495 for the last 200 days.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -256.34 and a Gross Margin at -28.36. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.88.

Return on Total Capital for VGFC is now -69.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.14. Additionally, VGFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.07% of VGFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGFC stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 687,745, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.21% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 216,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89000.0 in VGFC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $63000.0 in VGFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VGFC] by around 1,718,080 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,721,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGFC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,718,080 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.