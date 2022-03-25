Market cap of SES AI Corporation [SES] reaches 3.37B – now what?

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] gained 20.46% or 1.7 points to close at $10.01 with a heavy trading volume of 2673500 shares. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Rohit Makharia, COO of SES, To Participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, announced today that the company will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at11:30 am EDT.

Rohit Makharia, COO of SES, will provide an overview of SES’s technology and the path to commercializing Li-Metal batteries. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s fireside chat, please click here to register for the event.

It opened the trading session at $9.06, the shares rose to $10.18 and dropped to $8.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SES points out that the company has recorded 0.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 772.48K shares, SES reached to a volume of 2673500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SES AI Corporation [SES]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SES AI Corporation is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SES stock

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.62. With this latest performance, SES shares gained by 104.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.04 for SES AI Corporation [SES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SES AI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at SES AI Corporation [SES]

There are presently around $141 million, or 5.50% of SES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,246,207, which is approximately 46.191% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 1,608,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.36 million in SES stocks shares; and CINCTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $7.46 million in SES stock with ownership of nearly -34.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SES AI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in SES AI Corporation [NYSE:SES] by around 6,648,757 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 12,125,972 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,790,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,984,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SES stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,334,934 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,553,103 shares during the same period.