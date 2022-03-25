Market cap of Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] reaches 28.56M – now what?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] closed the trading session at $2.01 on 03/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.63, while the highest price level was $2.88. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. to Present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will present a corporate overview at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.29 percent and weekly performance of 62.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -80.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, REVB reached to a volume of 24857476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revelation Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

REVB stock trade performance evaluation

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.10. With this latest performance, REVB shares gained by 30.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5500, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1700 for the last 200 days.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for REVB is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 22.00% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 841,120, which is approximately -4.181% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 488,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in REVB stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.72 million in REVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 269,432 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,041,474 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 200,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,110,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,198 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,004 shares during the same period.