Market cap of Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] reaches 5.78B – now what?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] gained 5.01% on the last trading session, reaching $26.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Oak Street Health Recognized with Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year.

Company honored as 2022 Gold Customer Service Team of the Year for excellence in a recovery situation.

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it has won a 2022 Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development and sales teams and professionals worldwide.

Oak Street Health Inc. represents 224.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.78 billion with the latest information. OSH stock price has been found in the range of $23.71 to $26.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, OSH reached a trading volume of 3135803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $31.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $48 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 113.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

Trading performance analysis for OSH stock

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 75.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.46, while it was recorded at 24.89 for the last single week of trading, and 39.54 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.15 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23.

Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

There are presently around $5,241 million, or 92.70% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 40,509,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $431.89 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly 14.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 19,377,964 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 15,445,365 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 176,758,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,581,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,303 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,751,676 shares during the same period.