Market cap of Femasys Inc. [FEMY] reaches 28.67M – now what?

Femasys Inc. [NASDAQ: FEMY] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.31 at the close of the session, down -1.70%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Femasys Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021.

— Company builds out management team and continues to implement its clinical programs to advance much-needed technologies for women’s health –.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Femasys Inc. stock is now -40.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FEMY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.578 and lowest of $2.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.75, which means current price is +31.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 199.63K shares, FEMY reached a trading volume of 2908478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Femasys Inc. [FEMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

How has FEMY stock performed recently?

Femasys Inc. [FEMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.53. With this latest performance, FEMY shares dropped by -22.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.92% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Femasys Inc. [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading.

Femasys Inc. [FEMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc. [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -667.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.59. Femasys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -666.24.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -80.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.90. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,028.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 754.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc. [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$288,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Femasys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.50 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Insider trade positions for Femasys Inc. [FEMY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of FEMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP with ownership of 145,631, which is approximately -23.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, holding 131,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in FEMY stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in FEMY stock with ownership of nearly 66.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Femasys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Femasys Inc. [NASDAQ:FEMY] by around 277,043 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 284,903 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 46,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEMY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 190,248 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 239,744 shares during the same period.