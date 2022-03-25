Market cap of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] reaches 34.21M – now what?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTW] traded at a high on 03/24/22, posting a 16.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.31. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Art’s Way Manufacturing Announces Positive Earnings In Fiscal 2021 Despite Supply Chain Challenges In Recovering Economy.

Art’s Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW), a diversified, international manufacturer and distributor of equipment serving agricultural, research and steel cutting needs, announces its financial results for fiscal 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2837425 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. stands at 12.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.45%.

The market cap for ARTW stock reached $34.21 million, with 4.53 million shares outstanding and 2.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.24K shares, ARTW reached a trading volume of 2837425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ARTW stock performed recently?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.84. With this latest performance, ARTW shares gained by 80.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.23 for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.50% of ARTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTW stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 71,974, which is approximately -16.249% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; SWEET FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 43,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in ARTW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in ARTW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTW] by around 43,766 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 25,745 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 179,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTW stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,703 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,706 shares during the same period.