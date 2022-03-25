Market cap of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] reaches 60.52M – now what?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] jumped around 0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, up 33.67%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and business results after market close on March 30, 2022.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss fourth-quarter and year-end results and the year’s key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock is now 151.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKDA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.66 and lowest of $2.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.47, which means current price is +254.05% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, RKDA reached a trading volume of 7212185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKDA shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has RKDA stock performed recently?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.03. With this latest performance, RKDA shares gained by 196.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.88 for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1300, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8200 for the last 200 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. go to 14.96%.

Insider trade positions for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.60% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 789,931, which is approximately -0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 8.16% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 338,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in RKDA stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.5 million in RKDA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA] by around 822,680 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,645,040 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 127,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,340,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKDA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,284 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,230 shares during the same period.