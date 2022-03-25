Market Analysts see The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gaining to $84. Time to buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $71.64 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that The Hartford Named One Of ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ For 13th Time By Ethisphere.

Award recognizes exceptional culture of compliance and ethical leadership.

The Hartford has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the 13th time, as designated by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. represents 338.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.59 billion with the latest information. HIG stock price has been found in the range of $70.69 to $71.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, HIG reached a trading volume of 2562133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $82.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68.

Trading performance analysis for HIG stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.20, while it was recorded at 71.33 for the last single week of trading, and 68.50 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

There are presently around $22,117 million, or 94.90% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,787,394, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,991,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in HIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.54 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 11.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 13,322,508 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 24,587,836 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 274,129,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,040,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,379,368 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,987,504 shares during the same period.