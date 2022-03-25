Market Analysts see OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] gained 18.44% on the last trading session, reaching $2.12 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2022 that OneConnect Announces Share Purchase by Ping An Group.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced that China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holding) Limited (“Ping An Overseas”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (“Ping An Group”), has purchased 5,344,635 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) of the Company in the open market.

The Company was also informed by Bo Yu Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Group that it and its affiliates intend to purchase additional ADSs from time to time, subject to market conditions.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. represents 389.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $762.29 million with the latest information. OCFT stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $2.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, OCFT reached a trading volume of 3674255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCFT shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $19 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OCFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for OCFT stock

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.08. With this latest performance, OCFT shares gained by 61.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6900, while it was recorded at 1.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3800 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.33 and a Gross Margin at +34.77. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

There are presently around $105 million, or 16.20% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 9,431,481, which is approximately -34.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,351,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.16 million in OCFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.77 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly -6.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 11,438,188 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 17,920,090 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,278,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,636,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,746,606 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,088,997 shares during the same period.