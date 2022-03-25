Market Analysts see KB Home [KBH] falling to $51. Time to buy?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] loss -4.66% or -1.76 points to close at $36.03 with a heavy trading volume of 4781671 shares. The company report on March 23, 2022 that KB Home Reports 2022 First Quarter Results.

Total Revenues Increased 23% to $1.40 Billion; Diluted Earnings Per Share Grew 44% to $1.47Operating Income Margin Improved 220 Basis Points to 12.2%; Gross Margin Increased to 22.4%Net Order Value Up 15% to $2.15 Billion; Ending Backlog Value Up 55% to $5.71 Billion.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $37.38, the shares rose to $37.55 and dropped to $35.8551, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KBH points out that the company has recorded -11.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 4781671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $57.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $56 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on KBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 37.48 for the last single week of trading, and 41.26 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 17.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $3,023 million, or 86.10% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,628,707, which is approximately -2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,862,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.13 million in KBH stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $143.35 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 7,042,619 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 6,334,216 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 66,614,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,991,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,127 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 687,847 shares during the same period.