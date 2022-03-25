Market Analysts see Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gaining to $122. Time to buy?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.35%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Cheniere and Engie Increase Volume and Extend Term of LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC (“CCL”), has agreed with Engie SA (“Engie”) to amend the liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (as amended, the “SPA”) the parties previously entered into in June 2021.

Under the SPA, Engie has agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum of LNG from CCL on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 20 years, which began in September 2021. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Over the last 12 months, LNG stock rose by 95.35%. The one-year Cheniere Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.89. The average equity rating for LNG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.04 billion, with 253.70 million shares outstanding and 251.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, LNG stock reached a trading volume of 2688342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $144.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 5.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.35. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.53, while it was recorded at 136.70 for the last single week of trading, and 102.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cheniere Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 24.02%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,778 million, or 91.80% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,107,371, which is approximately -3.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,414,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in LNG stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $2.26 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 17,860,155 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 19,619,564 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 182,408,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,888,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,678,205 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,422,762 shares during the same period.