LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $108

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] price surged by 2.83 percent to reach at $2.95. The company report on March 10, 2022 that LyondellBasell’s Yarelis Hernandez named 2022 NAM STEP Ahead Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute.

Winners will be honored in Washington D.C.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) announced its Clinton, Iowa site manager Yarelis Hernandez has been recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award last week. The Manufacturing Institute (MI) award honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers, and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry; from the factory floor to the C-suite.

A sum of 3273414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares reached a high of $107.46 and dropped to a low of $104.8352 until finishing in the latest session at $107.14.

The one-year LYB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.13. The average equity rating for LYB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $111.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $113 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $122, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on LYB stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LYB shares from 100 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LYB Stock Performance Analysis:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.54, while it was recorded at 104.66 for the last single week of trading, and 97.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LYB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 1.55%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,900 million, or 70.80% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 31,560,832, which is approximately -2.281% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,517,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in LYB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.11 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly -2.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 23,601,906 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 25,071,746 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 180,714,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,387,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,518,869 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,977,595 shares during the same period.