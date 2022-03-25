Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell -20.38% so far this year. What now?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] closed the trading session at $7.93 on 03/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.53, while the highest price level was $8.66. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Li-Cycle Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Significant Milestone Achieved for Rochester Hub Project.

Obtained key environmental permits for Rochester Hub, the first hydrometallurgical battery resource recovery facility in North America, on track for commissioning in 2023;.

Nearing start-up of operations at the Arizona Spoke; adding incremental lithium-ion battery processing capacity of up to 10,000 tonnes per year; first recycling facility to use Li-Cycle’s proprietary technology to process full EV battery packs;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.38 percent and weekly performance of -15.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, LICY reached to a volume of 5949006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LICY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 184.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LICY stock trade performance evaluation

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.82. With this latest performance, LICY shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.97 and a Gross Margin at -221.70. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3072.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.88.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $356 million, or 27.00% of LICY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 4,426,945, which is approximately 0.361% of the company’s market cap and around 31.39% of the total institutional ownership; COVALIS CAPITAL LLP, holding 4,355,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.59 million in LICY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $23.28 million in LICY stock with ownership of nearly -17.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 21,492,382 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 17,204,096 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,650,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,346,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,772,653 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,141,307 shares during the same period.