Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] Stock trading around $50.93 per share: What’s Next?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] traded at a low on 03/24/22, posting a -8.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.93. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Lantheus Holdings to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15 in Miami, FL.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3317870 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at 7.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.47%.

The market cap for LNTH stock reached $3.45 billion, with 67.72 million shares outstanding and 65.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 847.54K shares, LNTH reached a trading volume of 3317870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 82.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has LNTH stock performed recently?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, LNTH shares gained by 76.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.26, while it was recorded at 54.47 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.22.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

Insider trade positions for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

There are presently around $3,760 million, or 95.39% of LNTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,675,397, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,319,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.75 million in LNTH stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $169.37 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 2.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 6,843,425 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 4,692,680 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 56,213,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,749,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,201,688 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 610,938 shares during the same period.