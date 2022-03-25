Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Is Currently -0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] closed the trading session at $120.09 on 03/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $119.94, while the highest price level was $121.10. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Kimberly-Clark Announces Maria Henry to Retire; Nelson Urdaneta Named CFO.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced that Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry has decided to retire from the company. She joined Kimberly-Clark as CFO in 2015 and has played a significant role in the design and execution of the company’s strategy.

“Maria leaves a tremendous legacy that’s broad and deep,” said Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu. “Her strategic contributions and financial stewardship have positioned the company well for years to come. Personally, I’m grateful to Maria for her strong partnership since I became CEO. On behalf of K-C, we thank Maria for her commitment to our shareholders and her lasting positive impact on our people and our business.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.97 percent and weekly performance of -1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, KMB reached to a volume of 2818107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $131.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $145 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $138, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on KMB stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KMB shares from 133 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 78.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 196.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KMB stock trade performance evaluation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.27, while it was recorded at 120.93 for the last single week of trading, and 134.23 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.68 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 318.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.26.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 8.22%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,650 million, or 76.10% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,653,201, which is approximately 0.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,904,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly 1.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 781 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 16,116,566 shares. Additionally, 707 investors decreased positions by around 14,462,135 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 223,549,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,127,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,060 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,094 shares during the same period.