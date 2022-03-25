JP Morgan slashes price target on Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] – find out why.

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] traded at a low on 03/24/22, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.51. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Toll Brothers Announces Tremont Station Model Grand Opening In Uptown Charlotte.

New modern luxury community features stunning architectural and interior design.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3167677 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toll Brothers Inc. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

The market cap for TOL stock reached $5.66 billion, with 121.00 million shares outstanding and 109.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 3167677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $67.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TOL shares from 85 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.96.

How has TOL stock performed recently?

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.03, while it was recorded at 50.93 for the last single week of trading, and 59.96 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.61 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 15.40%.

Insider trade positions for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

There are presently around $5,197 million, or 90.50% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,740,763, which is approximately -11.279% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,087,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.03 million in TOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $527.65 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly -0.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 8,809,943 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 9,754,153 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 86,388,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,952,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,697,035 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 992,031 shares during the same period.