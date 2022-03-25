International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $124

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] closed the trading session at $129.25 on 03/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.80, while the highest price level was $129.37. The company report on March 23, 2022 that IBM Gives Control to Businesses for Securing Data in Hybrid, Multicloud Environments.

Launches new cloud service to help enterprises protect data across multiple clouds; designed to help regulated industries demonstrate their compliance faster.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) launched the industry’s first cloud service to perform key management across hybrid, multicloud environments, helping enterprises mitigate risk to critical data from cyberattacks and insider threats. Built for today’s hybrid cloud world, the new service empowers businesses to take advantage of IBM’s cloud security capabilities – no matter where their data resides – including on other clouds and on-premises.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.30 percent and weekly performance of 1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 2966676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $145, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.57, while it was recorded at 128.69 for the last single week of trading, and 133.77 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.50%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,451 million, or 57.30% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,553,655, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,452,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.4 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.81 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,179 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 24,702,167 shares. Additionally, 1,025 investors decreased positions by around 31,000,619 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 446,646,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,349,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 294 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,105 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 3,274,561 shares during the same period.