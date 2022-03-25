Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell -25.89% so far this year. What now?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] gained 1.11% or 0.13 points to close at $11.85 with a heavy trading volume of 4569006 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Virtual Conference on March 21 – 24, 2022.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Virtual Conference held during March 21 – 24, 2022. Mr. Jordan Wu, President and CEO of Himax Technologies, will participate in the panel discussion “How will hardware developments unlock the potential of the metaverse?” on Wednesday, March 23 at 15:00 PM HKT in Stream 1 session.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

It opened the trading session at $11.53, the shares rose to $12.205 and dropped to $11.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIMX points out that the company has recorded 12.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, HIMX reached to a volume of 4569006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for HIMX stock

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 11.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.84.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

There are presently around $550 million, or 28.50% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,907,222, which is approximately 0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,141,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.54 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $41.99 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 13,719,596 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 13,013,702 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 20,197,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,931,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,657,710 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,668,809 shares during the same period.