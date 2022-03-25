Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] Revenue clocked in at $9.50 million, down -24.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Lease with Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc..

The one-of-a-kind global brand that kids love and parents trust will open in the Fan Engagement Zone in late 2022.

Location will feature a sports-centric theme offering both licensed pro and college sports “furry friends”.

A sum of 5872397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.81M shares. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares reached a high of $1.2896 and dropped to a low of $1.13 until finishing in the latest session at $1.15.

The one-year HOFV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.67. The average equity rating for HOFV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOFV shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

HOFV Stock Performance Analysis:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, HOFV shares gained by 18.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1043, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3256 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] shares currently have an operating margin of -321.61 and a Gross Margin at -13.27. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -858.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.52.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 15.80% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,825,930, which is approximately 5.239% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,603,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 million in HOFV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly -0.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 1,494,593 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,780 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,870,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,649,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,541 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 250,330 shares during the same period.