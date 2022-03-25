Goldman slashes price target on View Inc. [VIEW] – find out why.

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] closed the trading session at $2.52 on 03/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.265, while the highest price level was $3.10. The company report on March 24, 2022 that View Smart Windows Selected for Healthpeak’s Third Large-Scale Life Sciences Development in San Diego.

Sorrento Gateway is the latest large-scale project in San Diego with View Smart Windows, following installations at Callan Ridge and The Boardwalk.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.55 percent and weekly performance of 33.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, VIEW reached to a volume of 4182230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about View Inc. [VIEW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIEW shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIEW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on VIEW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

VIEW stock trade performance evaluation

View Inc. [VIEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, VIEW shares gained by 26.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

View Inc. [VIEW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

View Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

View Inc. [VIEW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $361 million, or 88.60% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.13% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 19,320,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.69 million in VIEW stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $27.28 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly 36.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in View Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 35,822,359 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,515,437 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 98,936,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,273,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,066,940 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,802,442 shares during the same period.