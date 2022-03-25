For Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], Analyst sees a rise to $99. What next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.80%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Wynn Resorts Honored on Travel + Leisure’s Global Vision Awards 2022 List.

Wynn Resorts has been recognized as a Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award 2022 winner. The award spotlights international companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

The honorees were selected by a panel of experts across the travel, hospitality, and retail industries, as well as the non-profit sector who have made concerted efforts to support more eco-friendly and responsible initiatives in their personal and professional lives. Not only is Wynn Resorts demonstrating thought leadership and creative problem-solving, but they are also taking actionable steps to protect the environment and enhance the communities in which they operate.

Over the last 12 months, WYNN stock dropped by -36.48%. The one-year Wynn Resorts Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.52. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.11 billion, with 114.78 million shares outstanding and 105.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, WYNN stock reached a trading volume of 2585075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $109.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $117 to $123. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $102, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WYNN shares from 131 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.50, while it was recorded at 79.58 for the last single week of trading, and 93.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,738 million, or 63.60% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,940,868, which is approximately 0.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,330,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.38 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $536.03 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -17.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

280 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 7,211,984 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 8,531,586 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 57,217,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,961,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000,432 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,607,018 shares during the same period.