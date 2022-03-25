For Netflix Inc. [NFLX], Analyst sees a rise to $342. What next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] price plunged by -2.20 percent to reach at -$8.43. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Netflix to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its first quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the first quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

A sum of 3724324 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.08M shares. Netflix Inc. shares reached a high of $382.46 and dropped to a low of $374.49 until finishing in the latest session at $374.49.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.5. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $509.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $595 to $450, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NFLX stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NFLX shares from 737 to 415.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 16.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.91.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 402.92, while it was recorded at 376.80 for the last single week of trading, and 538.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 16.86%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138,619 million, or 82.70% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,560,277, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,223,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.19 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.94 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -10.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,272 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 18,586,597 shares. Additionally, 701 investors decreased positions by around 18,831,069 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 324,587,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,004,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 337 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,012 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,378 shares during the same period.