For Golar LNG Limited [GLNG], Analyst sees a rise to $19.50. What next?

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.88 during the day while it closed the day at $22.47. The company report on March 22, 2022 that REMINDER: Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum.

2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers .

Golar LNG Limited stock has also gained 20.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLNG stock has inclined by 74.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 95.22% and gained 81.36% year-on date.

The market cap for GLNG stock reached $2.17 billion, with 108.20 million shares outstanding and 91.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, GLNG reached a trading volume of 2666019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $22.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on GLNG stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GLNG shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45.

GLNG stock trade performance evaluation

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.03. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 40.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.46 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.18, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 13.28 for the last 200 days.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.16 and a Gross Margin at +47.53. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35.

Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golar LNG Limited go to 4.00%.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,409 million, or 72.50% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,747,447, which is approximately -0.317% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,800,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.34 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $110.99 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly -2.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 12,127,564 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,305,873 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 45,044,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,478,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,012,731 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,993,806 shares during the same period.