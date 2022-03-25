For Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.26%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Clean Energy Reports 104.6 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $91.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Our fuel volumes continue to increase because of higher demand for RNG by Amazon, large transit customers like New York City Metro and Los Angeles County Metro, and other customers. Not only is RNG a clean, renewable fuel, it’s incredibly practical for heavy-duty vehicles which is driving demand. As we explained in detail during our RNG Day presentation on January 26, our nation-wide distribution business is extremely important in providing the infrastructure and access necessary to deliver and monetize RNG. Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic, 2021 turned out to be strategically one of the best years for the company as we expanded into RNG development and supply, signed on a very important customer in Amazon and continued to lead the overall shift into clean transportation.”.

Over the last 12 months, CLNE stock dropped by -42.91%. The one-year Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.78. The average equity rating for CLNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.72 billion, with 223.16 million shares outstanding and 176.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CLNE stock reached a trading volume of 2673883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 94.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

CLNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 29.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CLNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $732 million, or 44.20% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,149,739, which is approximately 2.687% of the company’s market cap and around 20.71% of the total institutional ownership; GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 12,357,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.28 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $81.55 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -20.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 10,248,282 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 8,992,375 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 75,738,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,979,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,150,853 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,202,595 shares during the same period.