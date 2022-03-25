Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] moved up 17.37: Why It’s Important

Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ: FSRD] price surged by 17.37 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Fast Radius Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Fast Radius, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSRD), a cloud manufacturing company, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Fast Radius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

A sum of 11646808 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 770.71K shares. Fast Radius Inc. shares reached a high of $2.70 and dropped to a low of $1.98 until finishing in the latest session at $2.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fast Radius Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FSRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.37. With this latest performance, FSRD shares dropped by -18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.50% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.05 for Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.7600, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 8.5900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fast Radius Inc. Fundamentals:

Fast Radius Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63 million, or 44.90% of FSRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSRD stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,245,952, which is approximately 13.957% of the company’s market cap and around 40.28% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,065,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.92 million in FSRD stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $3.28 million in FSRD stock with ownership of nearly 60.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ:FSRD] by around 8,140,782 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,084,138 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 21,111,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,336,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSRD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,180,951 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,049,526 shares during the same period.