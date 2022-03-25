Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Stock trading around $4.61 per share: What’s Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.05%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Eos Energy Enterprises Secures Record-Breaking Order from Bridgelink Commodities, LLC.

Znyth™ technology to support up to 500 MWh of Texas storage projects, bringing order backlog above $200 million and approaching 1 GWh in projects.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it entered into a master supply agreement with Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) for proposed storage projects across Texas. Bridgelink has committed to purchase 240 MWh of energy storage capacity provided by Eos’s Znyth™ zinc-based technology, accompanied by an option to purchase long-term maintenance support, with an additional option to expand to a total of 500 MWh over a term of 3 years, representing a total order value of up to $150 million. Bridgelink, which has over 8 GW of renewable generation projects in development, will rely on Eos technology to support energy curtailment recapture, providing resilience to the local power grid overseen by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”).

Over the last 12 months, EOSE stock dropped by -73.60%. The one-year Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.59. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.39 million, with 53.73 million shares outstanding and 50.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 2506772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.05. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 62.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2263.75 and a Gross Margin at -911.18. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2701.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 58.80% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 5,369,778, which is approximately -13.086% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,899,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.59 million in EOSE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $11.98 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly 26.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 3,755,141 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,404 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,206,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,245,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 641,154 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 387,883 shares during the same period.