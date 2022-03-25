Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $53.51 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $53.51 on 03/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.43, while the highest price level was $53.85. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in March.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, and Yvonne McGill, deputy chief financial officer, will each present at one of the following upcoming conferences:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.74 percent and weekly performance of 5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 2778545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $65.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.65, while it was recorded at 52.65 for the last single week of trading, and 53.24 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.94 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.43%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,053 million, or 84.00% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $904.54 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 44,524,332 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 56,640,687 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 127,987,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,152,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,585,468 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 22,092,605 shares during the same period.