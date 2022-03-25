CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Stock trading around $106.20 per share: What’s Next?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$1.03. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care® Announce Finalists for 2022 Innovation Challenge in Kidney Disease.

Lyfebulb and CVS Kidney Care®, a CVS Health® (NYSE:CVS) company, are pleased to announce 10 finalists for the 2022 Innovation Challenge: Accelerating Innovations in Kidney Disease to Improve Health Equity and Outcomes.

A sum of 3181167 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.44M shares. CVS Health Corporation shares reached a high of $107.77 and dropped to a low of $106.15 until finishing in the latest session at $106.20.

The one-year CVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.42. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.06, while it was recorded at 107.34 for the last single week of trading, and 92.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.97%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $110,796 million, or 80.30% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,236,922, which is approximately 0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,556,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.03 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.09 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,243 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 51,046,676 shares. Additionally, 929 investors decreased positions by around 38,973,555 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 943,231,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,251,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 334 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,354,482 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,306,694 shares during the same period.