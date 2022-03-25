Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Revenue clocked in at $18.51 billion, up 2.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] gained 0.25% or 0.23 points to close at $91.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2768149 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Cognizant Names Stephen Rohleder to Board of Directors.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that on March 1, 2022, Stephen (“Steve”) Rohleder was appointed to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective March 2, 2022.

Mr. Rohleder, 64, is a former Accenture Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Executive, North America. His Accenture career spanned 35 years, during which he held several executive leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, Group Chief Executive, Healthcare & Public Service and Group Chief Executive of North America.

It opened the trading session at $91.17, the shares rose to $91.905 and dropped to $90.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTSH points out that the company has recorded 18.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 2768149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $94.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for CTSH stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.38, while it was recorded at 91.68 for the last single week of trading, and 79.54 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 11.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $44,104 million, or 94.60% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,297,327, which is approximately -3.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,623,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.66 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 29,279,838 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 23,397,085 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 432,194,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,871,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,688,455 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,005,860 shares during the same period.