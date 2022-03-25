ChampionX Corporation [CHX] Is Currently 3.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.29%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that ChampionX Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization as Part of Comprehensive Capital Allocation Framework.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program (“2022 Share Repurchase Program”). Under the 2022 Share Repurchase Program, shares of the Company’s common stock may be repurchased periodically, including in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will depend on a number of factors, including the availability of excess free cash, the market price of the Company’s common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business considerations.

“With our disciplined capital allocation approach and demonstrated strong free cash flow generation capability, we expect to continue to maintain a strong financial position and balance sheet. We are committed to shareholder returns and have recently initiated a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock,” said Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer of ChampionX. “This new share repurchase authorization reflects our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders. It is consistent with our broader capital allocation framework which includes investing in attractive organic growth initiatives, strategic tuck-in acquisition opportunities, and paying a sustainable dividend which we expect to grow with free cash flow, all while maintaining our target debt leverage ratio through industry cycles.”.

Over the last 12 months, CHX stock rose by 13.12%. The one-year ChampionX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.21. The average equity rating for CHX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 billion, with 202.33 million shares outstanding and 201.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CHX stock reached a trading volume of 2821404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChampionX Corporation [CHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $29.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on CHX stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CHX shares from 22 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHX Stock Performance Analysis:

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, CHX shares gained by 19.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.10, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 23.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChampionX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.51. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CHX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to 56.40%.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,716 million, or 98.30% of CHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,374,728, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,782,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.65 million in CHX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $200.44 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChampionX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ:CHX] by around 14,019,057 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 13,394,955 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 171,664,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,078,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,980,673 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,266,328 shares during the same period.