Bumble Inc. [BMBL] moved up 2.08: Why It’s Important

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $28.90 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Bumble Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Total Revenue in 2021 Increased to $765.7 millionFourth Quarter Bumble App Revenue Increased 42% to $150.5 millionFourth Quarter Bumble App Paying Users Increased 29% to 1.6 million; Grew 108,000 Quarter Over Quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Bumble Inc. represents 121.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.86 billion with the latest information. BMBL stock price has been found in the range of $27.11 to $30.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 2751847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $35.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $54, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.82, while it was recorded at 28.74 for the last single week of trading, and 42.08 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $3,543 million, or 97.80% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 9,985,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.69 million in BMBL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $204.3 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 16,984,937 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 18,167,237 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 90,003,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,155,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,315,509 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,254,423 shares during the same period.