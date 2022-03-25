BTIG Research lifts Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.17 during the day while it closed the day at $1.14. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Mustang Bio Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “In 2021, we continued to make great strides in advancing our cell and gene therapy programs. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved two Mustang Investigational New Drug (“IND”) applications, the first to initiate a pivotal multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate MB-107, a lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of infants under the age of two with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), and the second to initiate a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of MB-106, a CD20-targeted autologous CAR T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (“B-NHL”) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”). Additionally, we received a $2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to partially fund our MB-106 Phase 2 clinical trial. Interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106 presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (“ASH2021”) by our collaborators at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”) showed a 95% overall response rate, 65% complete response rate and favorable safety profile. We also expanded our product portfolio by executing an exclusive license agreement with Leiden University Medical Centre for a first-in-class ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of RAG1-SCID and enhanced our CAR T program with an exclusive license agreement with Mayo Clinic for a novel technology to create in vivo CAR T cells that has the potential to transform the administration of CAR T therapies and be used as an off-the-shelf therapy.”.

Mustang Bio Inc. stock has also gained 25.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MBIO stock has declined by -38.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.29% and lost -31.33% year-on date.

The market cap for MBIO stock reached $104.85 million, with 91.14 million shares outstanding and 75.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 982.73K shares, MBIO reached a trading volume of 3339716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBIO shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

MBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.79. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 41.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0213, while it was recorded at 0.9859 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1825 for the last 200 days.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -67.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.26. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$967,984 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 31.00% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,754,566, which is approximately 14.687% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,468,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 million in MBIO stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.14 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly 0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 3,353,606 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,710,185 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 23,164,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,228,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,115 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 597,672 shares during the same period.