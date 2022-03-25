BRC Inc. [BRCC] is 88.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BRC Inc. [NYSE: BRCC] jumped around 1.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.15 at the close of the session, up 5.63%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Black Rifle Coffee Company Opens Its First Houston Outpost.

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, announces the opening of its first coffee shop in Houston, located at 7086 Hwy 6 N.

To celebrate its launch, the store will host a grand opening event on March 26, beginning with a ribbon cutting at 5 a.m. and including a flag raising ceremony at 10 a.m.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, BRCC reached a trading volume of 2617059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BRC Inc. [BRCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRCC shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BRC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for BRC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on BRCC stock.

How has BRCC stock performed recently?

BRC Inc. [BRCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, BRCC shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.41% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for BRC Inc. [BRCC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 17.45 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for BRC Inc. [BRCC]

87 institutional holders increased their position in BRC Inc. [NYSE:BRCC] by around 18,909,818 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 14,422,091 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,048,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,283,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRCC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,390,973 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,767,579 shares during the same period.