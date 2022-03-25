BofA Securities lifts WestRock Company [WRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] gained 2.17% or 1.0 points to close at $47.12 with a heavy trading volume of 2827322 shares. The company report on March 15, 2022 that WestRock Welcomes Robert Quartaro as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced Robert Quartaro has joined the Company as senior vice president, Investor Relations, adding oversight and performance depth to its incumbent team.

It opened the trading session at $46.53, the shares rose to $47.46 and dropped to $46.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WRK points out that the company has recorded -6.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, WRK reached to a volume of 2827322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $57.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $84 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WRK stock

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.48, while it was recorded at 47.01 for the last single week of trading, and 48.26 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WestRock Company [WRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 19.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WestRock Company [WRK]

There are presently around $10,566 million, or 88.80% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,367,382, which is approximately 0.208% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,144,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $975.2 million in WRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $962.71 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 23,911,426 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 27,492,789 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 177,695,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,099,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,012,372 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,735,485 shares during the same period.