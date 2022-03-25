BofA Securities lifts Edison International [EIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] traded at a high on 03/24/22, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.96. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Can EVs Power the Grid?.

SCE says there are a few hurdles, but we are not that far off during a panel exploring the future of vehicle-to-grid technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2875777 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edison International stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for EIX stock reached $26.10 billion, with 380.00 million shares outstanding and 379.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 2875777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $71, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on EIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.07, while it was recorded at 65.92 for the last single week of trading, and 60.98 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.92 and a Gross Margin at +23.50. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 5.35%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

There are presently around $22,601 million, or 90.70% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,798,385, which is approximately 0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,628,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.74 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

367 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 27,243,791 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 24,368,644 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 287,749,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,361,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,541,643 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,150,362 shares during the same period.