Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] is 3.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] closed the trading session at $31.54 on 03/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.08, while the highest price level was $31.90. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The underwriters will be granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional $45 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt, including a portion of the $402.5 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of our 4.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022, and supporting the origination of additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets and investments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.00 percent and weekly performance of -0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, BXMT reached to a volume of 3307393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 452.52.

BXMT stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, BXMT shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.34, while it was recorded at 31.76 for the last single week of trading, and 31.72 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +89.18 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,988 million, or 56.30% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,807,887, which is approximately 4.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,732,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.56 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC, currently with $211.79 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 10.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 9,992,577 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 3,990,406 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 79,562,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,545,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,576,309 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,241 shares during the same period.