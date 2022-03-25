Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] fell -11.56% so far this year. What now?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APVO] surged by $1.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.20 during the day while it closed the day at $6.96. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Aptevo Therapeutics Reports 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provided 2021 business highlights.

“2021 was an eventful year for Aptevo Therapeutics. A year of progress against a backdrop of macro challenges at both the industry and global levels. Among our achievements was completing and announcing positive results for our Phase 1b dose escalation trial for lead drug candidate APVO436 in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, and myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS. Those results showed a positive safety and tolerability profile and encouraging signs of clinical activity. More specifically, of 40 evaluable patients, promising clinical activity was observed in 11 of 40 or 27.5%, including two complete remissions among AML patients and three complete marrow responses among MDS patients,” said Marvin L. White, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 39.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APVO stock has declined by -12.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.82% and lost -11.56% year-on date.

The market cap for APVO stock reached $33.55 million, with 4.89 million shares outstanding and 4.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 139.72K shares, APVO reached a trading volume of 6615786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APVO shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for APVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.81.

APVO stock trade performance evaluation

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.20. With this latest performance, APVO shares gained by 36.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -638.06. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -717.64.

Return on Total Capital for APVO is now -68.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.86. Additionally, APVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] managed to generate an average of -$533,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.90% of APVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,482, which is approximately 65.949% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 156,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in APVO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.59 million in APVO stock with ownership of nearly 917.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APVO] by around 402,702 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,730 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,988,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APVO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,112 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,286,949 shares during the same period.