Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved up 29.51: Why It’s Important

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] gained 29.51% or 0.13 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 33240410 shares. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Business Update Call.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis, announced that the Company will be hosting its fourth quarter earnings and business update call March 29 at 4:30pm EST.

It opened the trading session at $0.61, the shares rose to $0.65 and dropped to $0.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMPE points out that the company has recorded -68.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 33240410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.66. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 29.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4776, while it was recorded at 0.4529 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1649 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -118.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$883,000 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $25 million, or 26.40% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,934,805, which is approximately 13.419% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,229,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 million in AMPE stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $2.22 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 16,328,454 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,460,462 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 40,309,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,098,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,631,383 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,764 shares during the same period.