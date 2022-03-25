Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Stock trading around $44.18 per share: What’s Next?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] price plunged by -2.56 percent to reach at -$1.16. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Ally survey reveals new isn’t always better for young car buyers.

Majority of young adults prefer used cars as affordable, sustainable alternative .

From vintage clothing to retro furniture finds, thrifting is the shopping mode of choice for many Gen Z and millennial consumers as they look for ways to lessen their impact on the environment. According to a new Ally survey, the same now holds true for car buying.

A sum of 3651076 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.80M shares. Ally Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $45.08 and dropped to a low of $43.82 until finishing in the latest session at $44.18.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.68. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $65.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 68 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.85.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.29, while it was recorded at 44.49 for the last single week of trading, and 49.82 for the last 200 days.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 38.17%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,382 million, or 97.30% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,851,312, which is approximately -3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,683,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.13 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 20,858,759 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 30,522,490 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 265,812,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,193,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,015,628 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,713,108 shares during the same period.