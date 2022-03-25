AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX] fell -1.00% so far this year. What now?

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [NYSE: IMPX] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Harley-Davidson delivers strong fourth quarter financial results and successfully completes the first year of The Hardwire Five-year Strategic Plan.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE:HOG) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

“Harley-Davidson delivered a strong finish to the year, in which we have seen proof points on all elements of our Hardwire Strategy,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “Looking ahead, we are fully committed to achieving our long-term Hardwire Strategy, as the most desirable motorcycle brand and company in the world.”.

A sum of 3332073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 249.26K shares. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. shares reached a high of $9.91 and dropped to a low of $9.89 until finishing in the latest session at $9.89.

Guru’s Opinion on AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

IMPX Stock Performance Analysis:

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, IMPX shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. Fundamentals:

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $350 million, or 85.40% of IMPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPX stocks are: FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,486,340, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; LH CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC, holding 2,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.71 million in IMPX stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $19.92 million in IMPX stock with ownership of nearly 170.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [NYSE:IMPX] by around 15,069,011 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 9,785,441 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,495,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,350,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,772,280 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,361,840 shares during the same period.