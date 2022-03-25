Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] Revenue clocked in at $7.50 million, down -20.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] gained 3.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Adverum Appoints Rabia Gurses Ozden, M.D. and Soo J. Hong, M.B.A., to Board of Directors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Rabia Gurses Ozden, M.D. and Soo J. Hong, M.B.A., as independent members of Adverum’s Board of Directors. Dr. Ozden joins with two decades of experience in ophthalmology, clinical development and operations, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and gene therapy. Ms. Hong brings a deep expertise in human capital management, executive and leadership development as well as executive and board compensation design and governance serving rapidly growing organizations during periods of transformation.

“We are very pleased to have Rabia and Soo join Adverum’s Board. Dr. Ozden and Ms. Hong bring a tremendous depth of experience and add to the diverse perspectives on our board. We look forward to their input and insights as we advance ADVM-022 toward a Phase 2 trial with the aim of bringing wet age-related macular degeneration patients a new transformational treatment option with a single-dose, intravitreal injection,” stated Patrick Machado, J.D., board chair of Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. represents 98.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $128.81 million with the latest information. ADVM stock price has been found in the range of $1.33 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 11916254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $9, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

Trading performance analysis for ADVM stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, ADVM shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4331, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1511 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$703,635 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

There are presently around $90 million, or 68.20% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,554,817, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,346,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.92 million in ADVM stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9.38 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 5,451,002 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,517,605 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 51,451,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,419,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,100,676 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,129 shares during the same period.