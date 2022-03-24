why Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.69

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] loss -1.71% or -0.61 points to close at $35.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3223835 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company’s senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.

Commentary by Ken Miller, chief financial officer, reviewing the Company’s first quarter financial results, as well as the second quarter 2022 financial outlook, will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $35.52, the shares rose to $35.66 and dropped to $35.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNPR points out that the company has recorded 26.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 3223835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $35.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on JNPR stock. On December 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 28 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.02, while it was recorded at 35.20 for the last single week of trading, and 30.79 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 9.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $10,767 million, or 95.70% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,434,416, which is approximately -3.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,349,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 9.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,231,790 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 28,497,425 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 247,037,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,766,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,681,605 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,639,298 shares during the same period.