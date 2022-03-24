why Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] jumped around 1.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.10 at the close of the session, up 82.35%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Creative Medical Technology Announces Positive Top-Line Results for StemSpine® Pilot Study.

–Two-Year Follow-Up Results Confirm Significant Efficacy and No Serious Adverse Effects in Patients Using StemSpine® Procedure for Treating Chronic Lower Back Pain –.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced positive two-year follow-up data for the Company’s StemSpine® pilot study, showing significant efficacy of the StemSpine® procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock is now 40.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CELZ Stock saw the intraday high of $3.90 and lowest of $2.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.95, which means current price is +134.85% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CELZ reached a trading volume of 139429102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 572.05.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.35. With this latest performance, CELZ shares gained by 62.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9400, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 7.8500 for the last 200 days.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -677.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22082.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.10% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 80,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.33% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 62,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CELZ stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.1 million in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 260,266 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 25,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,266 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,000 shares during the same period.