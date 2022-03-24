Wall Street Analyst Upgrade OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] loss -3.18% on the last trading session, reaching $1.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Organigram Joins the Pledge 1% Movement.

Launches its Social Impact Strategy ‘Organigram Operating for Good’.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI and NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (collectively “Organigram” or the “Company”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of its social impact strategy ‘Organigram Operating for Good’ with the purpose of ‘Building healthy communities where we live and work.’ As part of this strategy the Company has committed to giving back by joining the Pledge 1% Movement. Organigram has pledged ‘1% of Time’ which means the Company will be donating 1% of its employees’ time to local volunteer programs. Organigram employees across Canada will be encouraged to support causes and events in the communities in which they live and work either through group or individual volunteering opportunities.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. represents 305.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $584.20 million with the latest information. OGI stock price has been found in the range of $1.51 to $1.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 7224081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for OGI stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5042, while it was recorded at 1.5180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1665 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.38 and a Gross Margin at -79.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -165.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $77 million, or 14.89% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 17,408,004, which is approximately -33.907% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,736,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.44 million in OGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $4.94 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 17,302,159 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 11,953,648 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 19,861,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,117,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,602,421 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,756 shares during the same period.