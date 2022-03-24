Wall Street Analyst Initiated Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] slipped around -1.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $75.46 at the close of the session, down -1.87%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that CELEBRITY CRUISES CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY HAVING ACHIEVED 32 PERCENT FEMALE BRIDGE OFFICERS IN AN INDUSTRY WHERE LESS THAN 2 PERCENT OF MARINERS ARE WOMEN.

With a long history of championing diversity and inclusion, Celebrity Cruises today set a new benchmark in the cruise industry, announcing that one third of its bridge officers are now female, in an industry where less than 2% of mariners are women. As a display of its commitment to equality, advancement and the accomplishments of women, the brand is changing its global “X” logo to “XX” on its social media channels in honor of the female chromosome for International Women’s Day. Celebrating all those who identify as female, this symbolic display supports this year’s #BreakTheBias international theme.

The “XX” logo was also projected onto Celebrity BeyondSM, the company’s highly anticipated luxury flagship under final construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France in preparation for its April 2022 debut and set to be helmed by female captain Kate McCue. When Captain Kate maneuvers Celebrity Beyond from the shipyard, she will become the first female Captain to start up a mega cruise ship and the first female Captain to “take out” a ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in its 160-year shipbuilding history.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock is now -1.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCL Stock saw the intraday high of $77.08 and lowest of $75.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.27, which means current price is +22.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 3185191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $89.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.77.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.41, while it was recorded at 75.83 for the last single week of trading, and 80.88 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $14,490 million, or 75.70% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 27,362,504, which is approximately 2.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 23,740,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.77 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 12,249,253 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 10,333,483 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 165,845,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,427,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,116,428 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,616,974 shares during the same period.