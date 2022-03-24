Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aterian Inc. [ATER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] closed the trading session at $2.62 on 03/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.39, while the highest price level was $2.78. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Aterian Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results.

Quarterly Net Revenue Grew 52.6% Year-Over-Year to $63.3 Million.

Full Year Net Revenue Grew 33.4% Year-Over-Year to $247.8 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.25 percent and weekly performance of 16.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, ATER reached to a volume of 5653681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

ATER stock trade performance evaluation

Aterian Inc. [ATER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.44. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.22.

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 19.30% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,943,959, which is approximately 89.181% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,833,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 million in ATER stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $1.77 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly -10.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 3,724,490 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,068,634 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 874,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,667,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,444,255 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 933,434 shares during the same period.