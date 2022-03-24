UiPath Inc. [PATH] Revenue clocked in at $810.40 million, down -29.89% YTD: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.70%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that UiPath Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment.

By enabling customers to build automations faster, test a range of technologies, and proactively resolve issues, UiPath Test Suite helps ensure that applications and automated processes are robust and resilient.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment – Empowering Business Velocity.* The report, which includes UiPath for the first time among traditional software quality tools, examines cloud testing adoption trends and their influence on organizational success through the development of secure, high-quality software.

The one-year UiPath Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.63. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.86 billion, with 524.81 million shares outstanding and 301.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 4359557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $58.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.94% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.54, while it was recorded at 29.84 for the last single week of trading, and 50.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,347 million, or 59.50% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,591,489, which is approximately 4.968% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,902,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $834.26 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $689.75 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 12.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 51,934,060 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 30,912,115 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 186,322,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,168,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,531,909 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 18,573,626 shares during the same period.