Truist lifts Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.58%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces New Aspiration for Net Positive Water Impact by 2050.

In support of its new ambition, KDP joins the Water Resilience Coalition, bolstering the company’s existing water stewardship commitments and resiliency across its value chain.

In celebration of World Water Day, Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the Company’s aspiration to achieve net positive water impact by 2050 and has joined the Water Resilience Coalition (WRC). The WRC is an industry-driven coalition of the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate that aims to elevate global water stress and its connection to climate change to the top of the corporate agenda and preserve the world’s freshwater resources through collective action and ambitious, quantifiable commitments.

Over the last 12 months, KDP stock rose by 7.29%. The one-year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.01. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.27 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 847.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, KDP stock reached a trading volume of 5153270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 34.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.02, while it was recorded at 37.62 for the last single week of trading, and 35.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.68%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,242 million, or 51.40% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 68,289,747, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,892,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.97 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 90,101,854 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 46,962,479 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 583,063,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,127,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,748,844 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 13,104,006 shares during the same period.