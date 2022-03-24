Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Revenue clocked in at $8.74 billion, up 27.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.69%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Avivagen Announces Proposed Private Placement of Debentures and Shares and Issuance of Shares in Lieu of Maintenance Fees.

Over the last 12 months, VIV stock rose by 40.99%. The one-year Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.9. The average equity rating for VIV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.32 billion, with 1.68 billion shares outstanding and 435.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, VIV stock reached a trading volume of 5104053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.60 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.50, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonica Brasil S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.80 and a Gross Margin at +38.38. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.56.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

VIV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 1.10%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,389 million, or 8.20% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 87,869,916, which is approximately 0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,811,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.35 million in VIV stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $35.8 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 2,549,552 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,844,372 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 118,621,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,015,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,065,991 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 300,506 shares during the same period.